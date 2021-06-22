Indian Idol 12: Will Pawandeep Rajan be eliminated next after Sawai Bhatt? Here's what fans of the show are predicting

Indian Idol 12 has become quite popular. Not any other season of Indian Idol such amazing TRPs and fame which season 12 has been enjoying for months. The has become the most favourite reality show now and we won't be surprised if it breaks Bigg Boss records. Along with fame, the show has also received a lot of negativity. So many controversies took place in the show this time making it another Bigg Boss. Recently, Sawai Bhatt's journey on Indian Idol 12 ended. Three contestants namely Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sawai Bhatt were in the danger zone. Unfortunately, it was Sawai who had to bid adieu to the singing reality show. However, fans are really not happy about his shocking elimination. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: The upcoming episode will be a special tribute to THIS Bollywood icon; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others to put up a mesmerizing show for the audience

While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest-voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors for receiving the least number of votes from the audience. Sawai's elimination hasn't gone down well the viewers who have been slamming the show for allegedly being scripted and biased towards Pawandeep. Hence, we won't be surprised if Pawandeep Rajan has to face the eliminations next week. Fans are already angry with Sawai Bhatt's elimination and feel it is being done to save Pawandeep. Fans feel many talented singers are being removed just to make Pawandeep the winner of this season. Pawandeep Rajan is the hitmaker of Indian Idol 12. His romantic duets with Arunita Kanjilal have made the season a blockbuster. However, people are now angry with the way the makers are doing everything to keep Pawandeep in the show just for TRPs. Fans are also accusing makers of using Pawandeep as a pawn for TRP.

Hence, if he comes in the b0ttom this week, there are high chances that the singer might get eliminated due to the negativity doing around him this time. However, he also has a massive fan following. It will be interesting to see what will happen in this week on Indian Idol 12.