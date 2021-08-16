Indian Idol 12 remained to be one of the longest running reality shows. The singing reality show has finally come to an end with Pawandeep Rajan winning the season. He was indeed one of the strongest contestants and his fans are more than happy that he has lifted the trophy. The singer enthralled all with his electrifying and soulful performances and that made him win the show. And well quite a hefty amount too. Plus, the bonus - a car! Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan takes home the trophy along with Rs 25 lakh prize money [EXCLUSIVE]

The winner of Indian Idol 12 aka Pawandeep Rajan was awarded with Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from that, he also won a swanky car by Maruti. He was given a gorgeous Swift in red. Picture of him with the trophy, the car key and the gorgeous looking car in the background has gone viral. Well, he is the winner of Indian Idol 12, he deserves all the glory.

Pawandeep Rajan's journey remained to be phenomenal. He trended on social media all through Indian Idol 12 not only because of his soulful singing but because of his alleged love connection with Arunita Kanjilal. He earned a lot of fan followers due to the same.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan has already kickstarted his career in Bollywood. Dharma Productions has welcomed him with open arms. When appeared as the special guest on the show, he handed over Pawandeep Rajan a letter stating that he is now a part of the Dharma Production. Apart from Pawandeep Rajan, even Arunita Kanjilal has been welcomed in Dharma family.

We congratulate Pawandeep Rajan and our best wishes with him.