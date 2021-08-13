Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to jointly lift the trophy? AruDeep spill the beans [Exclusive]

If there are any Indian Idol 12 contestants who have constantly been in the limelight, it would undoubtedly be Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Be it for their singing skills or fake love angle, audience have loved them immensely. Both Arunita and Pawandeep or AruDeep as they are fondly called by the fans who ship them, are very excited about the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, which will be the 12-hour-long episode on August 15. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Malik's father passes away, Chiranjeevi to be a part of Indian Idol 12 grand finale and more

However, there have been reports that Indian Idol 12 will have two winners this time. The two contestants whose names have been floating around for the probable joint winners are that of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, the two spilled the beans about the same.

Both Arunita and Pawandeep are not worried or panicked about who wins the season. Arunita said, 'The junta has given us so much love, appreciation and encouragement. That is all that really matters.' Pawandeep seconded her thoughts, 'We have come so far, supported by the audiences' love and that makes all of us winner. Now declaring someone a winner and handing over the trophy is just a formality.'

When we quizzed them about two winners being crowned this season, both the contestants expressed shock. Pawandeep said, “We cannot say that Arunita and I will win together. If the makers are thinking about having two winners this time, it will truly be historical since it has never happened before. The show is already creating history by hosting a 12-hour long grand finale, having two winners lift the trophy will add another feather.”

The singer further expressed that if there will be two winners, it will be a surprise for all the contestants as well since none of them have a clue about the same.

Meanwhile, The 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will feature over 40 acts and 200 songs. would join the current host who will be seen indulging in some fun and musical banter with the top six contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya and judges , and .