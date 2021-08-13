Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to jointly lift the trophy? AruDeep spill the beans [Exclusive]

The two Indian Idol 12 contestants whose names have been floating around for the probable joint winners are that of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, the two spilled the beans about the same.