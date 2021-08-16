Indian Idol 12 finale ended just a few minutes ago and Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of this season. The winner of Indian Idol 12 aka Pawandeep Rajan was awarded with Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from that, he also won a swanky car by Maruti. He was given a gorgeous Swift in red. He was indeed one of the strongest contestants and his fans are more than happy that he has lifted the trophy. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep Rajan shared his first reaction on winning this most successful season of Indian Idol. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of the show

He said. "Bahut accha lag raha hai. Hum log 6 saath mein the aur hamari family thi puri aur mai chah raha tha ki sabhi ko mile. Sabhi deserving hai aur kisika bhi naam ata mere alawa toh vo deserving hi hai. Lekin ye trophy mujhe mile hai aur meri zimmedari hai aur acchese nibhane ki koshish karunga isko. Sabhi ka sayog mila hai toh acchese karneki koshish karunga. (I was feeling very nice. All 6 of us were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone was deserving. If not me, I feel everyone else was deserving. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well. )" He was asked the reason for being so calm even after winning the trophy. Pawandeep Rajan explains, "Nahi, vo samaj nahi ara tha uss time. Sab sapna sa ho gaya tha uss time aur sab ne mujhe godh mein utha lia tha. Aur mujhe toh raise hua tha ki ye kaise ho gaya. Vo samaj nahi ata na kuch cheeze raise hoti hai life mein instant hoti hai. Mereko samaj bhi nahi aya kuch bhi. (No, I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything was like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.) " Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Has Pawandeep Rajan won the show? Leaked pic suggests so

Talking about the rankings of the top 6. Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in the fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. Also Read - Independence Day Special: From fake love stories to deteriorating standards of contestants, reality shows need to be freed from these tropes