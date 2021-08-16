Indian Idol 12 finally has a winner. Pawandeep Rajan was given the trophy during a marathon finale which lasted for 12 hours. The singer had mixed feelings after winning the trophy. Speaking to a daily after winning the trophy, he said that he was not feeling very great because he felt all of them were deserving. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to go on a road trip with Arunita Kanjilal and others and you'd be surprised to know the place on his mind [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep said, "I was feeling very nice. All 6 of us were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone deserved to win. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well."

The singer was very calm after he was announced the winner. He said, "I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything was like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.

Amongst the other contestants, Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Pawandeep added, “I just want to congratulate them all for being the runner-ups. They all are winners and I am going to give the trophy to everyone for one month and even the car. Everyone can drive the car as everyone is the winner and we are all going to stay together now and work together. This was a format of the show that completed and now in future we all will be together.”