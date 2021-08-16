Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of Indian Idol 12. Yes, the longest-running singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 finally ended. It was a 12 hour long finale and it was a GRAND episode. Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep Rajan has a special message for his fans who voted for him. He said, "Haath jodkar naman hai aur bahut bahut dhanyawad unn sabhi logo ka. Itna Pyaar itna samman aur itna support dene ke liye aur sabhi log dhyaan rakhe Covid mein. Bahut jaldi ye khatam ho jayega aur sabhi log normal dincharya mein aa jayenge. (I join my hands and thank everyone. They have given me so much love and respect. They have supported me and I want everyone to take care of themselves in COVID. This situation of COVID will finish soon and everyone can live a normal life.)" Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan reveals his first reaction on winning this season [Exclusive]

He also has a message for his friends and finalists of Indian Idol 12 who could not win the trophy. He said, "Mai unko congratulations kahunga ki vo first runner-up aye. Sare winner hai aur trophy mai sabko dunga ek ek mahine ke liye apne ghar mein rakhne. Gadi bhi sabko dunga ek ek mahine ke liye. Sab chalao kyunki sab winner hai aur hum sab ab saath mein rehne wale hai aur sath mein kaam karne wale hai. Ye ek show ka format tha jo pura hua aur iske aage jo life hai usme hum sab saath hai. (I just want to congratulate them all for being the runner-ups. They all are winners and I am going to give the trophy to everyone for one month and even the car. Everyone can drive the car as everyone is the winner and we are all going to stay together now and work together. TThis was a format of the show that completed and now in future we all will be together.)"

He also spoke about his first reaction after he won the trophy. He said. "Bahut accha lag raha hai. Hum log 6 saath mein the aur hamari family thi puri aur mai chah raha tha ki sabhi ko mile. Sabhi deserving hai aur kisika bhi naam ata mere alawa toh vo deserving hi hai. Lekin ye trophy mujhe mile hai aur meri zimmedari hai aur acchese nibhane ki koshish karunga isko. Sabhi ka sayog mila hai toh acchese karneki koshish karunga. (I was feeling very nice. All 6 of us were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone was deserving. If not me, I feel everyone else was deserving. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well. )"