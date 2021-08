Sayli Kamble is one of the most talented singers on Indian Idol 12. Reportedly, her journey on the show is about to end soon. She has delivered some wonderful performances on the show till now. From Dilbaro to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, here’s a look at some of her finest performances. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant approached for the show? The singer answers

Dilbaro

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Her soulful performance moved everyone to tears.She got a standing ovation for this one.

With this song, Sayli proved that she had wonderful range in her voice.

Tera Naam Liya

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

Mehbooba

Even Jaggu dada couldn’t stop himself from cheering Sayli for this one.This was a difficult song but Sayli made it seem like a piece of cake.This one proved her versatility yet again.

