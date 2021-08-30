The winner and runner-up of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have garnered a huge fanbase across the country thanks to their melodious voices. Apart from their singing, fans have also loved their equation in the singing reality show. While we saw #AruDeep trending on social media several times, the duo has given a visual treat to the audience as Pawan just shared a video, where he and Arunita are dancing to Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Shershaah's romantic track, Raataan Lambiyan and their mesmerising chemistry has just left us speechless. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal react to #AruDeep becoming as popular as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz [Exclusive]

While we are soon expecting the duo to sing some chartbusters in the upcoming Bollywood films, during an exclusive interview with us, Pawandeep had revealed that he will be going on a road-trip with Arunita and other finalists. "Mai yahi mere 6 dosto ke saath jara hu . Uske baad mummy aur papa ko bhi ghumaunga. Pehle ye meri Indian Idol ki family ke saath chutti pe jana chahunga 10 din. Pehle hum sab ghar jare hai. Family ke sath waqt bitayenge fir hum Kedarnath jayenge and waha see Mumbai aake ek hi building mein ghar lenge aur sath rahenge. (I will do on a road trip to Kedarnath with my six Indian Idol friends. After that will also take my parents out but before that I wish to go on a 10 day trip with these finalists. First we all will go home and spend time with family. Post that we will go to Kedarnath and then return to Mumbai and buy flats in the same building and stay together.)"

Interestingly, the head-honcho of Dharma Productions, had offered Pawandeep and Arunita to sing for his project, when he had arrived as the guest judge in one of the episodes of Indian Idol 12.