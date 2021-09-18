Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal to be a part of Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Indian Idol 12 winner and runner-up, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will soon be a part of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.