Indian Idol 12's second runner-up, Sayli Kamble has been creating a lot of buzz. Apart from singing, Sayli Kamble made noise with her alleged relationship with Nihal Tauro. However, both had denied it. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with us, Sayli Kamble opened up on these rumours. When asked about her love connection with Nihal, she gave a shocking answer. She stated that she shares a brother-sister like bond with Nihal Tauro. Nihal Tauro had given similar answers in his interviews. However, now Sayli Kamble has finally confessed that she is in love. The singer took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her boyfriend, Dhawal. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal to be a part of Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

Along with the picture she wrote, "Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai..❤️ @dhawal261192" Sayli Kamble is in a relationship with her friend, Dhawal for quite some time now. All her co-contestants from Indian Idol 12, Anjali Gaikwad, Mohd Danish and even Nihal Tauro drop love-filled comments on her post. Also Read - TRP Report Week 36: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's chemistry makes Anupamaa win audience's hearts again; Khatron Ke Khiladi out of Top 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

Recently, Sayli Kamble also got irritated during an interview with people constantly questioning her about her bond with Nihal Tauro. During an interview with ETimes, Sayli lashed out at people questioning her about her bond with Nihal. She said that she is not answerable about this question to anybody. Sayli said that if her parents were to ask her who is Nihal to her and what is she to him, she would have told them. "People have a one-track mind. But I guess I am being spoken about because people have noticed me and liked my chemistry and duets with Nihal, "Sayli Kamble said. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 is over but Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's magical chemistry is still intact; these BTS pics are proof

Talking about her career, post Indian Idol 12 ended, she lent her voice for a Marathi film titled Kolhapur Diaries.