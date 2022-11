The recent episode of Indian Idol 13 hosted the cast of including , and and singer . While the team had lots of fun and nostalgic moments on the sets, Anu Aggarwal was highly disappointed with the makers of editing out her shots. Also Read - Indian Idol 13 contestant Bidipta Chakraborty gets film offers even before the finale; her pics prove she can take Bollywood by storm

Expressing her unhappiness with the development, Anu told India.com in an interview that the makers chose to cut her out of the frame as she sat right next to Rahul and Deepak. Though she said that being a Sanyasi, she doesn't have an ego at all but such things does sadden her.

"I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don't want to get into the defensive at all right…and I don't want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all," she said.

She expressed her sadness over the cuts since she felt what she spoke was so motivational that it couldn’t be conveyed. She said that she doesn't care about her being not included in the frame but the words that she spoke mattered to her, which could have inspired people, like we all do get inspired by other people's journeys.

Talking about the deleted scenes from Indian Idol 13, Anu said that when she walked in on the stage, people were clapping, including Kumar Sanu. It was a complete gratitude but unfortunately it could not make it to the telecast.

Indian Idol 13 is currently judged by , and and hosted by . The singing reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.