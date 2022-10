Veteran singer and son of had brutally criticised the makers of Indian Idol 12, the show's judges and its contestants when he had appeared as a guest on Kishore Kumar special episode last year. He has once again graced the show this year and showered praises on a contestant on yet another Kishore Kumar special episode.

During the episode, Indian Idol 13 contestant Debosmita Roy from Kolkata amazed Amit Kumar including the judges , , and by choosing a difficult track Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina. The song is inspired by Bengali song Jodi Taare Nayi Chini Go Sheki originally sung by Kishore Kumar. It has been recomposed by S.D. Burman for the Hindi version from the 1973 film .

After listening to Debosmita's performance, Amit said, "Beautifully sung. Kya awaaz hai! (What a voice) The way you felt the song and sang it was outstanding. According to me, you will be the voice of our industry soon." He even gave her an autograph on the golden mic she received during the auditions. Himesh too praised her and said that her voice is divine that touches every listener's heart.

It has come as a surprise as Amit had expressed his utter displeasure over the singing reality show and had said that he was asked to praise the contestants. He had also disliked the way judges paid their tribute to his late father. It remains to be seen if Amit will be satisfied with this year's Kishore Kumar special.