Indian Idol 13 is one of the most popular and widely watched singing reality TV shows in the country. And it has also had its fair share of controversies, especially, since the last season. This year, the show began on a controversial note as well when Rito Riba was not selected in the top 15 as a contestant. Netizens had lashed out at the makers. Talking about the controversies, last year, Amit Kumar made some revelations after the episode that shocked everyone. And now, the veteran singer-composer is going to appear as a special guest on the show again. Yes, you read that right.

Kishore Kumar special in Indian Idol 13 to feature Amit Kumar as guest

So, the makers are going to hold special tribute episodes for the late legendary singer-composer and actor, Kishore Kumar, in the upcoming week on Indian Idol 13. And for the same, his son, Amit Kumar, also a singer, composer and actor, will be gracing the singing reality TV show. A promo featuring Amit Kumar was released by the channel on its social media handles.

The promo says fans and audience will get to enjoy Kishore Kumar's melodies with Amit Kumar. The promo also features one of the most popular contestants Rishi Singh. He croons Dilbar Mere, which was one of the many iconic hits of Kishore Kumar. He gets a shout-out for singing the song well.

Check Rishi Singh's Indian Idol 13 promo featuring Amit Kumar here:

Amit Kumar and the Indian Idol 12 controversy

Last year, after featuring in a Kishore Kumar special episode, Amit Kumar alleged that he was asked by the makers to praise the contestants even if he didn't like their songs. Amit Kumar had told TOI that he didn't enjoy the performances at all and did as he was told. He also asked for a script in advance. His comments created quite a stir in the music industry.

Indian Idol 13 has , and on the judging panel with as the host.