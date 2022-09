Singer recently released her new song O Sajna, which is a remake of singer 's iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai from the 90s. The song features Neha along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. However, netizens aren't happy with the singer's latest track. People have been brutally slamming Neha for 'spoiling their childhood' by remaking the iconic song. Also Read - Before Banni Chow Home Delivery's Ulka Gupta, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and more TV celebs took a BREAK from social media for THESE reasons

"Har song ka sataya nas krne ki kasam kha rkhi h in logo nay," one Instagram user commented on Neha Kakkar's post, while another user questioned, "Why would you do this to FALGUNI PATHAK??" There were also a few people who tagged TSeries asking them, "Why you are ruining the beautiful songs?" While Neha's fans liked it, there were many people who blasted the singer for spoiling their childhood memory. Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Contestants who succeeded and failed to impress the judges so far

Watch Neha Kakkar's O Sajna song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

O Sajna track was recently launched by Neha Kakkar with great fanfare at a grand college festival in Mumbai. She said that she had a blast singing and filming the music video. She said that the song is fun, energetic and vibrant and she was confident people are going to love it. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma to Ankita Lokhande: TV actresses' pregnancy news that fans are eagerly waiting for

Advertisement

Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by T-Series, the song marks a collaboration of Neha Kakkar, composer Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Jaani.

On the other hand, Dhanashree Verma had the best experience shooting for O Sajna with Neha. She tagged the singer as a "sister" on set. "Hoping our bond reflects in our dynamics onscreen," she said. For Priyank Sharma, O Sajna brought back so many memories for him as he remembered listening to it as a kid.