Neha Kakkar often faces criticism for crying on reality shows. The popular singer of Bollywood was recently slammed and alleged for crying fake on the reality show Superstar Singer 2. And now Neha Kakkar will be seen once again as a judge on the most popular show Indian Idol 13 and obviously, the singer was questioned about her crying on the show every time. In her recent interview, Neha finally reacted to getting trolled for crying on the show. Neha said, "I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it". Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Shehnaaz Gill talks about marriage plans; Debina Bonnerjee angrily reacts to getting trolled for her second pregnancy and more

Neha further added that she cannot blame people who are not emotional, which is why they don't understand emotions. They may find me fake. But sensitive people love me and they can understand and relate with me. Neha said, "Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.". Also Read - Neha Kakkar gets trolled for crying again after a contestant sings Maahie Ve on Superstar Singer 2; netizens say, 'Rona chalu hogaya iska'

Neha Kakkar even addressed the criticism of viewers who call the reality show fake and said that I wouldn't call it drama and there are elements included in a show to make it interesting. Defending the emotional angle in the show she said that only singing and dancing will make the show boring and hence the makers add behind the story of contestants and their sacrifices. And this is the reason they connect with the show and get motivated with their achievement after struggles. while Neha Kakkar's rags to riches story are also inspiring every bit. Neha Kakkar who is the judge of Indian Idol was a contestant on the same show and she has come a long way.