Indian Idol 13 is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The singing-based reality TV show is as popular as ever and is currently in its 13th season with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges. Aditya Narayan returns as the host of Indian Idol 13. In the latest episode of the show, we saw Sharmila Tagore being the guest celeb on the show. The veteran actress is one of the most loved Bollywood celebs of all time. The actress asked Aditya to learn Bengali on the show. Check out the whole video below:

Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore schools Aditya?

Well, not really. It so happened that a contestant Sonakshi Kar asked Sharmila Tagore if she could call her Kakima (aunt). The young contestant of Indian Idol 13 conversed in Bengali with the veteran actress who responded in her mother tongue as well. Sharmila Tagore asked her to call her anything she wants from Kakima, mashima, didi, didima, etc. Sonakshi was on cloud nine after the warm acceptance by Sharmila Tagore.

Aditya Narayan, being the goofball that he is, adds that he did not understand a thing they conversed about, in broken Bengali. "Amake bujhte pari na," he said and at once, Sharmila corrected him that it is "Aami," and continues to ask if she can talk in Hindi being from Bengal why can't they learn Bengali." Neha Kakkar, Sonakshi agree with Sharmila.

Watch Sharmila Tagore asking Aditya why can't he learn Bengali here:

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore had a gala time on the show and she also recreated some moments from her films and songs on stage, much to the delight of their fans. On the other hand, Indian Idol 13 has been in the news for its controversies. It courted on when Rito Riba was not selected as a contestants list on Indian Idol 13. Later, when Neha Kakkar dropped O Sajna online, it got flak. Even had lashed out. Later, the Garba Queen was seen on the show which was shot before the controversy.