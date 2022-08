A wave of reality TV shows is going to hit the audience. Bigg Boss 16, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and Nach Baliye 10 are already ruling the headlines and how over the list of its participants. Now, another reality TV show has been added to the list. Indian Idol 13 has also been announced. A new promo of the show was released by the channel and it appeared that it is going to be full of family entertainment. However, netizens are not happy with it. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Indian Idol singer Farmaani Naaz invites ire on religious grounds, Charu Asopa's sindoor look gets trolled and more

Netizens upset with Indian Idol 13

As the promo went live, many netizens called the show to be scripted and fake. One slammed the show writing, "Nutankiyu ki dukan is comeback." Another netizen also called it to be scripted. A comment read, "Sab fake he ye log dikhawa karna nahi cohdte." Check out the promo and reactions below:

Indian Idol 12 controversy

YThe previous season of the show had suffered a series of controversies. Among the biggest one was Amit Kumar's remarks. For a Kishore Kumar special episode, he had appeared on the show. Later he said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened." His statement led to a big controversy as it sparked discussion over the authenticity of the reality shows. Indian Idol 12 was also under the spot light due to the love angel created between Pawanadeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.