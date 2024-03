Indian Idol 14 is in the news and people are loving this season. The show is hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala and Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani were the judges. The grand finale of the show happened today (March 3) and Vaibhav Gupta is the winner of Indian Idol 14. Apart from him, Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury, Ananya Pal, Adya Mishra, Piyush Panwar, and Anjana Padmanabhan were in the top six. Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively and were bestowed with a trophy and a cheque of Rs 5 Lakhs each. Ananya Pal was declared as the 3rd runners-up and was bestowed a cheque of Rs 3 Lakhs. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Bigg Boss 17 re-enters Top 10 most-liked TV shows

Vaibhav Gupta on winning Indian Idol 14

Indian Idol 14 winner Vaibhav Gupta was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 Lakhs. He was also presented the brand new ‘Hot and Techy Brezza' car. Vaibhav has now opened up about his big win. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Vaibhav said, "Aaj mai Indian Idol 14 ka winner ban gaya hu. Iss baat ki bahut jyada khushi hai mujhe. I have dreamt of this since my childhood that I will be on the stage performing in front of such respected singers. I have worked hard and my voice has reached the hearts of the people. I am very happy and this journey has been amazing. It just so much of happiness around."

Vaibhav Gupta's best moment from Indian Idol 14

He also spoke about his best moment from the show. He said, "The best moment for me is my whole journey in Indian Idol 14. The judges, the contestants and everyone else, I cannot forget anyone. So, the whole journey has been the best for me. But if you ask me one then it would be the day, my idol, Sukhwinder Singh came on the show. I sang in front of him and he blessed me. He told me that my voice is good and I sound beautiful. He made me wear my shoes so this was a big thing for me. He is my idol and an idol is like God so when God himself has blessed me then I can achieve everything."

Watch Vaibhav Gupta's winning moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Idol (@indianidols)

Vaibhav looks upto Salman Ali

Vaibhav Gupta also revealed who is his favourite from the past seasons of Indian Idol. He shared, "I have followed Indian Idol since the first season. I have heard each and every contestant and if you ask me my favourite from the past, it would be Salman Ali. I look upto him and when he came on the show, we sang together. It was a big moment for me. Our music sense matches and he is my favourite. I also like Mohammad Danish and I hear his songs a lot. Salman bhai and Danish bhai both love me a lot. Salman Ali showered his blessings and considers me as his little brother. He is a very nice human."

Congratulations, Vaibhav Gupta!