Indian Idol12: Do you think makers are again irritating audience by forcefully creating fake romantic angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal? Vote now

While Indian Idol 12 is garnering praises due to some of the finest contestants in the show, fans are criticising the singing-reality show for unfair evictions, biasedness towards some singers, fixing the episodes and others. The thing which has received severe backlash from the viewers is the fake love angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Despite facing the heat of the audience on the social media, the makers continued to cash on this angle as we saw in the latest episode, where Arunita was feeding Pawan Kheer and Reena Roy told him to give a romantic expression. Well, we really want to know your opinion on this through your votes. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 6 pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others that will make you laugh like you haven't in ages

<div class="apester-media" data-media-id="60fc62a5dbb9150024eaad57" height="466"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Recently, had accepted that the love angle between Pawandeep and Arunita is fake as he said, "Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: OMG! After Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal lands her major Bollywood offer? – view SNEAK PEEK

He added, "They are young people and if something does happen between them, they have our wishes, and if not, it’s their lives. So we are just enjoying. Last season, with what happened between Neha and me, people got offended as if they are our relatives. 'How can you do this?' I say 'Hello, we are putting on a show.' When you watch a TV show and the lead actor and actress are in a romantic relationship, you are aware that as soon as you say cut, they will go back to their real life partners. Why don't you get angry at them? So I would like to remind our audience that the 'reality' part of a reality show applies to the contestant. The rest of us are there are to entertain you."