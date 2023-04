The Indian Telly Awards 2023 is happening at a suburban hotel. The best jodi award has gone to duo of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The fans of AbhiRa are on cloud nine. While he came dressed simply in a blue tee and denims, she wore a silver gown. The gown had a slit and also showed off her cleavage. Harshad Chopda pointed out how he felt underdressed as compared to her. The two posed for the paps outside. On the stage, he held her hand and escorted her. Fans are going gaga over the two.

The two have won many awards for showing impeccable chemistry on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the show, they are separated as of now. Pranali Rathod has termed him as the best friend and mentor on the sets. Congratulations to all HarShali and AbhiRa fans!