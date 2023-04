It was one glamorous evening as Indian Telly Awads 2023 took place. Some of the most famous celebrities of the TV industry made sure to attend the event. Fahmaan Khan, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, Gaurav Khanna, and many others were papped at the event. Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed, Arshi Khan and others were clicked too. It was a big day for Anupamaa as the show won many awards. But the Behind-the-scene videos as the TV stars came together are also pretty fun. At the red carpet, Rupali Ganguly bumped into Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant and here's what happened. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat REACTS to his broken bond with Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale

, Urfi Javed and 's sweet banter goes viral

When Rakhi Sawant was talking to the media, she bumped into Rupali Ganguly. The two ladies have been friends since Bigg Boss season 1 days. They greeted each other and Rakhi Sawant even said that Anupamaa is the biggest winner for her. Soon, we see Urfi Javed coming in to hug Rupali Ganguly. But she has a complaint. Urfi complains to Rupali that she does not reply to her texts. When Rupali says that she did not receive any, Urfi Javed says that she texted her on her number and even showed the messages on her phone. The three ladies had a sweet banter and now the video has gone viral. Rakhi Sawant even says that she has dressed up like a trophy only for Anupamaa and she should take her home. Rupali Ganguly was accompanied by husband and son at the event. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to take his final step to push Anu away from him forever?

Check out Rupali Ganguly, Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Talking about the show Anupamaa, the entire star cast of the show was present at Indian Telly Awards. Producer Rajan Shah won the award for the best production house. Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress award. The Best on-screen jodi of the year award was won by Rupali Ganguly and . Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai also won many awards at Indian Telly Awards 2023. Harshad Chopda took home the Best Actor Award. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda together won the Best TV Jodi of the Year award. The pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj LEAVES without meeting Anu thanks to Barkha’s rant against her; is it all over for MaAn?