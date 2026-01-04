The much-loved Indian Version of Got Talent Season 11, a reality show of Sony Entertainment Television, has now come to the end. Read on to know about the contestants.

Sony Entertainment Television's popular reality show, India's Got Talent Season 11, has now reached its final stage. After entertaining viewers for nearly three months, the show is set to conclude this weekend with a spectacular grand finale. The makers have promised viewers that the finale episode will be completely electrifying and full of excitement. Viewers across the country are eagerly awaiting the moment when the winner of this season will be announced. The three finalists of the current season stand out with their remarkable participation. The V Company has gathered the audience's attention through its stunning high-energy group dance. A duo of Akash and Abhishek is exhibiting great harmony on the stage as a pair act. On the other hand, the Nepal Tigers are sensationally grabbing the spotlight with their group stunts and powerful action performances. The acts performed have been showered with praises by both the judges and the audience.

Who are TOP 7 contestants that can win IGT 11 FINALE?

The eleventh season of India's Got Talent is at the highest point and the top 7 finalists have been already decided. The finalists are showing a wide variety of skills and arts. The top 7 finalists of this season are – V Company, Akash and Abhishek, Nepal Tigers, Classic Queens, Amazing Apsaras, Vicky Krishna, and Caliboyz. Now, one of these seven will win the trophy and make a name for themselves across the country.

When and where to watch the IGT 11 finale?

The grand finale is not to be missed; India's Got Talent Season 11 is showing on Sony TV and is also streaming on SonyLIV at around 9:30 pm. Informing about the same, Sony TV wrote, “India’s Got Talent 11 Winner: Who are TOP 7 contestants that can bag IGT 11 trophy?”

Who Will Be the Winner?

The winner of India's Got Talent 11 will be declared in the grand finale episode that everyone is looking forward to. The supporters of contestants are also active on social media channels, where they are backing their favorites. V Company, Akash and Abhishek, Nepal Tigers, Classic Queens, Amazing Apsaras, Vicky Krishna, and Caliboyz – all have an equal chance of winning the trophy. The competition is going to be extremely tough.

How much will the IGT 11 winner receive as a prize money?

The participant who will be declared as winner of India's Got Talent Season 11 will get a cash prize amounting to Rs 15 lakh besides a lot of gifts from sponsors. This win will not just be a big deal economically but also for their professional growth.

