India's Got Talent season 9 is currently airing on Sony TV. The reality show is being judged by , , Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. Many amazing contestants are a part of the show, and recently, , , and came to promote their film Dasvi on the show. Well, the three actors were left shell-shocked after watching a performance on the show. It was a performance by a group called The Warrior Squad, and the promo of the same has been shared by the channel.

Sony TV on their Instagram posted the promo and wrote, "#WarriorSquad ke gravity-defying stunts dekhkar sabhi rehe gaye hairaan aur behad impressed! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare thrilling acts, #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par."

Well, Nimrat screamed while watching the performance, Yami was shocked, and Abhishek stood up from his seat. In the promo, Abhishek says, "This is unbelievable. Aap ko yaha dekhke bahot chota feel ho raha hai hum sabko."

Talking about Dasvi, the movie is all set to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7th April 2022. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it has received a fantastic response.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Abhishek had shared a note on Twitter that read, "I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I have always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told, ‘let the work speak for itself’. I am sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."