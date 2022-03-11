and are one of the most popular onscreen jodis of the 90s. They have featured in many super hit films like Khuddar, Hero. No, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, and many more. The two will be coming as guests on the show India’s Got Talent season 9 which is being judged by , , Manoj Muntashir, and Badshah. Well, their fans are super excited to see their favourite jodi together on the show. Also Read - From promising to strip to going against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra – 5 times Poonam Pandey was involved in controversies

Sony TV has shared a promo in which Karisma reveals that Govinda had predicted that she will become a big heroine. The actress stated, “I was Chi Chi ji’s (Govinda’s nickname) big fan, and I was mad about the song Main Se Mina Se Na Sakhi Se from . So, I told my mom and dad that I want to meet Govinda. When Chi Chi ji met me, he asked me if I want to become an actress, I told him ‘yes, maybe’. So, he said, ‘aap bahot badi heroine banogi’. He gave me his blessings at that time, and then who knew that we will work together and dance together.” She also thanked the audience for all the love they have given her. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Bollywood actresses who are ageing like fine wine!

Well, Govinda and Karisma are coming together on a show, so there has to be dancing. In the promo, we get to see that the hit jodi will be dancing on their famous song Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1. Check out the promo below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez gets Shilpa Shetty’s support amid controversies, Arshad Warsi says Amitabh Bachchan corporation didn’t support him and more

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the film Rangeela Raja (2019) which failed to make a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Karisma made her OTT debut with Mentalhood in 2020, and her performance was appreciated in it.