Indraneil Sengupta REACTS to reports of trouble in marriage with wife Barkha

A lot of negative news has been doing rounds. The television industry is facing not so good days. Recently, we saw Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's ugly truth coming in front of the world and then Pearl V Puri's arrest. Now, there have been reports that Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht Sengupta's marriage is in trouble. There have been rumours that all is not well between Indraneil and Barkha and the reason is Indraneil's alleged proximity to a girl in Kolkata. It being said that Barkha has found out about this relationship and is not happy about it. However, in an interview with ETimes, Indraneil Sengupta sounded calm and said that he has heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and his marriage and knew that it would reach the media.

Indraneil Sengupta has clarified that there is nothing like that. He was also asked if they are staying separately and Indraneil refused. He cleared that he stays with Barkha. He also reacted to reports on him dating someone from Kolkata. He said that he has heard this rumour as well but for that he needs to go to Kolkata and then he could date someone. Indraneil said that he had been to Kolkata in February. A source close to ETimes revealed that fights happen between husband and wife and there is nothing new about it. The source also clarified that this isn't a serious matter and they have been going out for social appearances and posting pictures together.

However, an insider tells ETimes that there is serious trouble in the paradise of Barkha and Indraneil. Barkha and Indraneil have been married for 13 years now. Well, we hope these rumours aren't true. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's dirty controversy has shocked everyone and these kinds of reports does not seem good.