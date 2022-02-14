'Inexpressive' Tejasswi Prakash wishes Karan Kundrra on Valentine's Day in Punjabi and we are melting

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan are celebrating their first Valentine's Day together. The handsome hunk had put a post for his Laddoo earlier in the day. It read, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo ❤️ Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash." The video had their moments from Bigg Boss 15 where Karan Kundrra is heard saying that he needs to cuddle up with her after their fights. The video is damn sweet. After seeing the video, Tejasswi Prakash commented, "Babe...I wish I could express the way you do… I love you my Valentine." She had added the teary-eyed emojis too! Also Read - Karan Kundrra describes his first meeting with GF Tejasswi Prakash's parents; 'Uncle was on my left, aunty was on my right, so...'

But it looks like Tejasswi Prakash is no less a romantic that Karan Kundrra. She posted a video with a message that too in Punjabi. It went like, "Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra." It means you will please be my Valentine Sunny and I will love you a lot. She says he is the only option for her. She begs him to say yes on this special day.

Mahekk Chahal sent her love and looks inspired by her Punjabi. Well, Tejasswi Prakash has said that she feels deeply loved and pampered by Karan Kundrra. It seems he takes care of her like a baby. The actress said that he comes to pick her up from the sets and spends time as they drive home together. Karan Kundrra is planning to give her a surprise on the sets of Naagin 6. He said he did request the production to do something for them!