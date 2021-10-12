will be seen doing something different as he will be seen on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The trailer of the show is out and it seems Ajay had a good time letting his adventurous side out. At a press conference of the show, Ajay was asked if he feels nervous before a shot. He said that he does but he doesn’t mind that. “Every time I am about to give a shot, I am really nervous. It can be a very simple shot but the first feeling is ‘Will I be able to pull this off?’ I think that is good nervousness. It shows you want to give it your best. It should remain that way,” said the actor. Also Read - Into the Wild: Ajay Devgn reveals son Yug’s reaction when he came to know that dad would be shooting with Bear Grylls

Talking about his experience of being on the show, Ajay said that it was quite different from film shoots. "Film shoots are planned, this wasn't. We have retakes in films and it's planned. Here we didn't know what we were going to do."

He added it was 'dangerous'. "Bear still knows something about it. I was completely clueless. No retakes. Anything could happen. It was kind of dangerous. We were into the wild. So it was scary and fun," said Ajay.

When asked to choose between being in the city to being into the wild, Ajay said, “I would prefer being in the wild any day than being in the city. It was a lot of fun. There were many unpredictable twists. I loved Bear as a human being. I any way like the wild more than the city.”

On the film front, Ajay will be seen in Mayday and Maidaan. In Maidaan, Ajay will be seen playing the the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.