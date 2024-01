Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare make for an adorable couple. They got married on January 3. They had registered their marriage in the presence of their close family members and friends. They also had a white wedding in Udaipur and the pictures are so beautiful. Ira and Nupur have their wedding reception today in Mumbai. Ira looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga while Nupur wore a black sherwani for his reception. The newlyweds posed for the paparazzi with their family members. Aamir Khan looked handsome in a black nawabi for his daughter's wedding reception.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

He had invited many of his friends from the industry. Anil Kapoor, Imran Khan, Sharman Joshi, JD Majethia, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani and others arrived for the reception.

Trending Now

Dilip Joshi arrives for Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also arrived for the reception with his wife. They both were twinning in black outfits for the reception party. As he posed for the cameras, the paparazzi teased him and asked 'Babita ji kaha hai?'

Dilip Joshi and his wife laughed at this. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal said, "Vo apne ghar pe hai aur kaha."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare met during the lockdown and Nupur had proposed Ira during a sports event and they got engaged in September 2022. Nupur had the most unique baraat on January 3. He came running for almost 3 kms to the wedding venue.

He reached the venue in shorts and vest. He was greeted warmly by Aamir Khan at the venue.

Congratulations, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare!