Is a #SidNaaz project happening anytime soon? Sidharth Shukla has the ANSWER

Bigg Boss 13 will be remembered for one things. The friendship of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is one of them. The #SidNaaz fandom is huge and know to celebrate their idols. The two's friendship is fodder for gossip mills that keep on speculating on whether they're dating or is marriage on the cards? But most fans want them back on a project. There were rumours of a web show or film but none of that has materialised so far. In an interview to Filmfare, he was asked if fans could get one more music video after the success of Shona Shona. He said, "Right now, it's nothing you know, we've been under lockdown so we really don't know anything. So, I wouldn't be able to tell you anything on that front, because for now there is nothing. But of-course things are good and if something comes up, why not."

He also praised her successful journey in the Indian TV industry post Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla wished her power and luck. Everyone has been impressed by how Shehnaaz Gill has made her name in the past two years after a controversial past. He told the entertainment site, "It's wonderful. You know she has come from Punjab. She has been here and she's working so hard and doing so well for herself and it just feels wonderful and it feels great. All the luck and power to her."

Sidharth Shukla has got a tremendous response for his performance in Broken But Beautiful 3. He played the role of Agastya Rao, a theatre director. His chemistry with Sonia Rathee was also much appreciated. In the middle of all this, it was being said that he was finalised for the role of Meghnath in Om Raut's Adipurush but he denied the news. There are rumours of him signing a spy thriller with a leading OTT platform as well.