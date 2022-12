has been facing unnecessary judgments ever since her marriage with her 'shonu' aka Shanawaz Shaikh. And now there is strong speculation that the actress is pregnant and hence she got married to Shanawaz in an intimate ceremony. Devoleena spoke to ETimes to address her pregnancy rumours and said that I don't need to justify anything to anyone but there are a lot of people who think that I am pregnant and this is the reason she got married all of sudden. It's clearly uncalled criticism. Also Read - Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar to Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh: Celebrities who got struck by cupid's arrow in 2022

The Bigg Boss 14 fame addressed the hypocrisy of people and said that she feels sad for people who make such poor comments. "This is another level of hypocrisy that you can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don't know what is coming next".

Devoleena faced a lot of judgements and criticism and was even called for Love Jihad and even related her marriages with Aftab Poonawala's case. Devoleena even addressed the trolling of having kids with a Muslim man. She called them toxic and said, "If you really care as much for children, please go to orphanage, adopt kids and decide their religion. So many orphanages exist. My husband, my kids, my religion. Who are you? #toxic". Devoleena was later massively trolled for her first public appearance with hubby Shanawaz. It is also reported that Devoleena's brother Andeep is also unhappy with her wedding with Shanawaz as she shared a cryptic post soon after her marriage.