Fans of Harshad Chopda are thrilled to see him back on TV with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is playing the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla who is a caring, righteous and romantic kind of character. Even in his last show, Bepannaah, Harshad Chopda played the role of the a pilot Aditya Hooda, who was also a die-hard romantic. In short, very few TV actors romance as well as Harshad Chopda on screen. Fans have often wondered if the handsome young man has someone special in his real life. While he is on Instagram, Harshad Chopda is not very active on social media.

In a recent interview, he said that he was very much single. Harshad Chopda said that he himself wanted to know why was he single till date. The actor said that he hoped his single status would change soon. He said he did too love to fall in love, and get married. With marriages happened in Bollywood and the TV world, we do not blame Harshad Chopda for wanting to find that special someone in his life. On the show, we can see he is in love with Akshara but people plan to get him hitched to Aarohi instead.

Harshad Chopda also said that he was offered Bidaai when he was working on Kis Des Main Hai Mera Dil. The actor said that Rajan Shahi and he had often spoken of doing a show together. It seems the producer had promised him a brand new show. So, finally people are seeing the collaboration of Rajan Shahi and Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.