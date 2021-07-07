Is Indian Idol 12 scripted? Ashish Kulkarni SPILLS THE BEANS amid grave ALLEGATIONS around the show

Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni, who's landed in the top 7, got a chance along with his co-participants to visit his family after a gap of six months on account of the entire Indian Idol team being a part of a bio-bubble due to stringent COVID-19 measures. Now that they're home, a few of the Indian Idol contestants have also begun speaking to the media. During a recent interview with ETimes, Ashish Kulkarni opened up on allegations of the entire program being scripted and how “real” exactly is the reality singing show? Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Top 4 finalists: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni make it to the list - view poll result

Opening up on the controversies Indian Idol season 12 has found itself embroiled in, Ashish Kulkarni said that as artists, they all (him and his fellow contestants) are very emotions both for and because of the audience as they exist because of the audience and are also wholly committed toward the audience. So, whatever negative feedback comes their way after a performance, they all take it genuinely and work toward it in a positive manner. He also doesn't mind the trolling as according to Ashish, it's only a means for their audience to express their opinion, finding nothign wrong with it and in fact, speaks for every participant on the show by reiterating that they take such feedback in a positive light and work on it, adding that those who don't like then will end up getting so much love for them that their dislike will eventually change. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Do you think Sayli Kamble does not get the appreciation she deserves? Vote now

Addressing allegations that the current season of Indian Idol is scripted, Ashish Kulkarni added in the same interview that none of their performances are scripted, they're all natural, organic and what is shown on television is exactly how they perform on stage, in a totally unscripted manner. As per him, whoever singes well gets praised and those who don't faces the wrath of the contestants and esteemed guests. He further stated that the journey shows of the contestants are also all true, absolutely nothing is scripted. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal singing 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' wins the hearts of the audience – view tweets

Well, we'll have to take Ashish's word for the time being, right?