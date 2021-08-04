Is Kapil Sharma threatened by Raju Srivastava's new show Hanste Raho? Latter reacts

The third season of will soon arrive on the television and while all the fans are eagerly waiting for it, another comedy show, Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava is also releasing in the upcoming days. Raju Srivastava has been of the popular comedians, who witnessed a huge fanbase post his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He is known for the mimicry of famous personalities like , Lalu Prasad Yadav, , and others. While his show was earlier scheduled to release in a digital format, the makers changed the mind after they got offers from several channels. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reveals he watched THIS Amitabh Bachchan blockbuster by buying a ticket in black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastava (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

In a recent media interaction, when Raju was asked about his contemporaries, upcoming show and whether Kapil Sharma is scared of this competition, he replied, “Bilkul dara nai hai wo, wo bhi apna bhai hi hai. Pehle toh hum katthe shows bhi karte the. Ek zamana tha wo toh humare show dekhne bhi ata tha. Bohot acha kar raha hai. (He’s not scared at all, he’s like our brother too. We even used to do shows together. There was a time when he would come to see out show. He’s doing really well for himself.)” He added, “I feel our country is really huge. Our India is so grand that one or two comedy shows are not enough. Their should be more shows in the country.” Also Read - Happy birthday, Sunil Grover: From mimicking Amitabh Bachchan to playing cricket wearing a saree – 6 of the comic genius’ funniest episodes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The comedian jokingly said that Rahul Gandhi is his bread and butter and bigger comedian than him as he asserted, “Rahul Gandhi toh humari khurak hai, humse bade comedian hai. Sabse bada competition mera unhi se hai. Unki bhi khichai hogi. (Rahul Gandhi is a bigger comedian than we are. He’s my biggest competition. We’ll be pulling his legs too.) Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]