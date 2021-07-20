Is Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Gavie Chahal going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15? Here's what he has to say

The excitement for Bigg Boss 15 is building up the day. One of the names that has now come forward is that of Gavie Chahal. It seems that he has also been approached for the same. Two days back, Divya Aggarwal's name was doing the rounds. This time, we will see a change. It seems some common man contestants will be locked inside the house 4-6 weeks before the actual star contestants enter the show. Some names are floating around. Gavie Chahal was seen in a small role in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi as the father of Ayushmann. The name of his character is Rohit Dixit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, these two Bollywood directors being considered to host the OTT version?

He told The Times Of India, "I underwent a major eye operation last year. Thus, I couldn't become a part of Bigg Boss 14. This year, talks are on. But I'll only be able to say anything once things are finalized." It seems the OTT version will go on air on Voot from August 8. The contestants will be apparently self-isolating themselves from August 2, 2021. It seems Gavie Chahal also suffered from dengue last year. That illness again left him rather weak. Now, he wants to work as much as he can.

Bigg Boss 15 is creating a lot of noise already. There is buzz that Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill might host the online show. The names of Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan Kunder are also being bandied around. We have to wait for an official announcement. Bigg Boss 15 will see the return of Salman Khan. Let us see if Gavie Chahal is indeed seen on the show or not.