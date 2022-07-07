seems to be having a gala time with co-judges Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee on Dance Deewane Juniors sets. The trio was joined by Terence Lewis and it seems like they discussed about pregnancy with Neetu after announced that she is expecting her first child with . Amid their discussion, Nora let out her secret if she is pregnant or not. Also Read - Anupamaa: Ranbir Kapoor takes tips from Rupali Ganguly to become the world’s best father; Alia Bhatt are you watching this?

In a selfie video shot by Nora, Marzi said that they were discussing pregnancy things as Neetu joined them in the samr frame. Nora then quickly cleared the air and said that she is not pregnant. "So we are busy discussing pregnancy things and in between Nora is busy looking at herself". To which, Nora replied, "I am not pregnant" and Marzi said, "Oh…..Thanks for letting the world know". Their fun conversation was garnished by Neetu's chuckle like an icing on the cake.

Neetu recently made her television debut as a judge on dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The veteran actress started as a child artist and acted in films such as Do Kaliyaan. She later played prominent roles in and Rafoo Chakkar and many more. "I am very excited about my judging debut. I am just loving it and in fact learning so many things including different dance forms and styles or the Gen-Z lingo from Nora," she had said.

She is currently on cloud nine as Alia and Ranbir are expecting a baby. On Koffee With Karan 7, Alia shared her experience of fitting into the Kapoor clan. Chalking out the difference between her home and that of her in-laws, Alia mentioned, "Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life."