Rubina Dilaik shared pics from her birthday celebrations. The actress did one reality show after another in the past few years. This was a relaxed birthday for the actress. We can see Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seeking blessings in front of Lord Ganesha. The actress has worn a light onion pink chikankari suit for the celebrations. Netizens have spotted what seeming looks like a baby bump in the first pic. Speculations of Rubina Dilaik expecting a child are doing the rounds since a while now. It all started after people spotted the two outside a maternity clinic in the city. She said that Abhinav Shukla and she had come elsewhere for some office work, and the clinic was in the premises. Also Read - Top 10 TV actresses in traditional Indian wear to inspire your style this Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi

Rubina Dilaik's birthday celebrations

The actress who prefers quiet celebrations rang in the day with family and friends. Netizens have sent their congratulations to Rubina Dilaik. They said that there was no need to hide the pregnancy if she was indeed expecting her first child. However, we know that people need to be cautious about these things, and a formal announcement is made only after a while. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla reacts to wife Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy rumours; says, 'I was travelling...'

Rubina Dilaik on her pregnancy rumours

Rubina Dilaik said that she was unbothered about rumours whether they were in her professional or personal life. She said that as actors they had exposed themselves in front of the public, so comments and opinions would coming at them. She said she prefers to do her work quietly and not fan all this.

Well, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot in 2018. The actress said that she would like to travel around the world a lot before she decided to become a mother. She said once a child comes, his life becomes a priority for parents.