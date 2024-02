Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, starring the talented ensemble of Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumit Raghavan, and Satish Shah, holds a cherished place as one of the most beloved comedy series in Indian television history. Following its television success, the show made a transition to OTT platforms with its second installment in 2017. While the second season may not have reached the same heights of acclaim as its predecessor, it nonetheless managed to capture the attention of audiences, indicating a continued interest in the beloved Sarabhai family's antics. Recently, JD Majethia, the esteemed producer behind Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, hinted at the tantalizing prospect of a third season. Also Read - Vaibhavi Upadhyaya tried to exit from the window of the car; but couldn’t survive; SP Kullu shares heartbreaking details

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar mourns demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey; says, 'They were the actors you...'

Is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3 happening? JD Majethia Reacts

In an interview with Indian Express, Majethia revealed that discussions about a potential Season 3 are ongoing, suggesting that there's significant momentum behind the idea. However, he emphasized that for the project to materialize, it would require something truly exceptional, a wow factor that would set it apart. Majethia's comments have sparked excitement and speculation among fans, who eagerly await any developments regarding the show's future. While the specifics of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3 remain uncertain, the mere possibility of its return is enough to ignite anticipation and nostalgia among loyal viewers. Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a car accident; Rupali Ganguly mourns 'Gone too soon'

Trending Now

As fans eagerly anticipate further updates, the prospect of reuniting with the beloved Sarabhai family for another round of laughter and merriment continues to tantalize. With hopes high and prayers uttered, the potential revival of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3 remains an enticing possibility on the horizon.

The show's initial run on television screens was nothing short of a breath of fresh air, offering audiences a delightful blend of wit, humor, and memorable characters. Even today, revisiting any episode from the first installment is sure to evoke hearty laughter and fond memories.