Is Seher Hone Ko Hai ending? Parth Samthaan-Rishita Kothari rift SPARKS off-air rumours

Fans are buzzing about Colors TV's daily soap Seher Hone Ko Hai. Online chatter's everywhere, hinting the show could end soon, and a lot of it's tied to rumors about tension between the leads, for now there's no official confirmation, Read further to know what exactly is going on.

Is Seher Hone Ko Hai ending? Parth Samthaan-Rishita Kothari Rift SPARKS off-air rumours

Fans are buzzing about Colors TV’s daily soap Seher Hone Ko Hai. Online chatter’s everywhere, hinting the show could end soon, and a lot of it’s tied to rumors about tension between the leads, Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. There’s no official statement from Colors TV or the producers so far.

Reddit Won’t Let It Go

Things really picked up on Reddit when someone asked, “Is the show ending?” in a popular thread. People mentioned tweets like “what’s done is done” and “look forward to Parth and Mahi’s new shows,” and some claimed Seher Hone Ko Hai might wrap up after the IPL. Another user said the actors’ contracts only run until the end of May, covering six months. But others shot back that the show started filming in November, so the six-month mark is already past, and we’re still seeing new episodes. Honestly, it’s just fans doing detective work, nothing confirmed yet.

Where’s All This Coming From?

Most of the drama links back to whispers about trouble between Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. Social media’s full of stories about some alleged fight involving Parth and Rishita’s boyfriend, Mridul Meena, which supposedly caused a rift on set. Fans noticed Parth and Rishita unfollowed each other on Instagram and speculated even more. Mridul Meena’s denied any fallout and says he wasn’t involved. Rishita admits there may’ve been misunderstandings, but she hasn’t confirmed any real dispute with Parth. Parth’s keeping quiet. None of them, nor the production team, have linked the personal drama to the show’s future.

No Official Word As of Yet

Despite all the buzz, Colors TV and the makers haven’t said anything about Seher Hone Ko Hai going off-air. The show’s still airing as usual. People inside the TV industry say contract periods, TRP ratings, and storylines decide a show’s fate, not social media gossip. This kind of speculation pops up a lot, especially when stars allegedly don’t get along or ratings dip. Unless Colors TV announces something, talk about the show ending is just rumor.

What’s Next?

So, viewers have to wait for actual news from Colors TV. If the show’s wrapping up, the channel usually makes it official weeks before the last episode. Or maybe the team’s planning a time jump, a new character, or some plot twist to keep things fresh. Seher Hone Ko Hai marked Parth Samthaan’s return to TV in a lead role, with Rishita Kothari alongside him. Right now, all the off-screen noise is overshadowing the plot, but nothing’s official. The show’s future is still up in the air.

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