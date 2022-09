Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Bigg Boss 15. The stars connected, started off as friends and fell in love with each other. The actress won Bigg Boss 15 and now then began working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra turned into a successful host for Lock Upp and other reality shows. But their love remained intact. They are currently the IT couple of the TV industry. Fans love their dearest TejRan and it was recently that the rumours of their engagement that spread like wildfire.

Entertainment News: Are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra engaged?

Tejasswi Prakash shared a video on social media flaunting a huge diamond ring. It was an advertisement for a jewelry brand. But fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are engaged. It went so viral that Karan Kundrra also had to step up and clarify. He commented on Tejasswi's video that her post broke his WhatsApp and that it is just an advertisement. Now, to Etimes, the Naagin 6 actress has broken her silence. She stated that they are not engaged and it will happen in due time.

Tejasswi Prakash stated that it is a private matter and she would not like to discuss much. She expressed happiness that both, her family and Karan Kundrra's family, have blessed them with much love and affection. For a long time now, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans have been waiting to know about their wedding plans. In fact, when Karan invested in a real estate property in Mumbai, it was being rumoured that the preparations for the wedding have already begun. Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra's family had visited Tejasswi Prakash's family. They stepped out with Tikkas and it was being speculated that their roka ceremony is done. Well, sure the fans are desperately wanting for these to get married asap.