Is The Kapil Sharma Show going off air? Comedian's team clarifies

There were reports doing the rounds that was forced to take a break after Kapil Sharma's recent controversy over not inviting The Kashmir Files team to promote their film on the comedy show. The comedian's team has now clarified things on the matter.

"There is no truth to these rumours (of the show going off air). The show isn't getting suspended abruptly, and there are no plans of pulling the plug on it. We are shooting as usual. In fact, shoots have been lined up till the end of April," sources from Kapil's team were quoted as saying by TOI.

It is being said that the show might take a backseat for some time owing to Kapil Sharma's tour to the US. However, the show's team is currently working towards shooting a bank of episodes which will be aired while Kapil and other cast will be on their USA tour in June.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience to a great extent. The show features Kapil along with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar, , and Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest. According to the Ormax media list, the show has topped the chart with maximum viewership. It has taken the number one position in the most viewed Hindi TV shows by dethroning and starrer Anupamaa, which slipped to the number three position.