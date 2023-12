Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have been doing extremely well and are still loved. People were upset with the end of the story and wanted the couple to stay in the show for some more time. Their story ended in 2 years and hence, fans are angry with the makers of the show. They have been trolling the new leads of the show, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Netizens are not able to connect with the new story of the show because they are not able to forget Harshad and Pranali. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod reveals why she was scared while shooting with Harshad Chopda

Harshad and Pranali's recent appearance together during Siddharth Kannan's round table conference is the talk of the town. People loved watching the couple again and it was the happiest moment for all #Harshali fans. People are all waiting to see Harshad and Pranali in new shows. But Pranali spoke about her love for negative roles. Has Pranali already grabbed a new show?

Pranali is doing a new show?

Well, the answer is no. During the round table conference, Pranali revealed that many people felt she could not do negative roles. But when she did one negative role, she was amazing. Pranali also said that she loves negative roles because it has a lot of layers in it. This is a big story in TV news.

Apart from Harshad and Pranali, Divya Agarwal, Shiv Thakare, Karanvir Bohra, Ankit Gupta were also a part of the round table conference. A lot of other things were discussed during the interview. Harshad also shared about an incident when Pranali's wig had come off because of a child stepping on her dupatta. The wig came off very fast and Pranali thought she went bald.

New cast of YRKKH

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.