Yesterday, fans saw the first promo of Ishq Main Ghayal. The show is the supposed remake of The Vampire Diaries. The lead cast includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh. The promo gave us the vibes of Twilight as the girl wonders who exactly is the man she is in love with. It seems it is story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra. They are werewolves. Earlier, it was titled as Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon. The cast has been shooting at Dehradun and Mussoorie for the same. The show is made by Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

Fans are not impressed with this rip-off of the cult show The Vampire Diaries. Ian Somerhalder became world famous as Damon Salvatore from the show. Nina Dobrev was the leading lady. It was about a teenage girl who gets caught between two vampire brothers. Here the only difference is that it is werewolf instead of vampire. This is what netizens feel. Check out some of the funniest reactions so far...

OMG lol what a sasti and cheap copy of TVD. I mean come on, you gys can come with something new. Nobody can beat OG Damon Salvatore and upar se Karan ki overacting and dialogue Hello Brother???? Ian Somerhalder is crying in the corner with a glass of Red Wine??? — Vaishali #VicKat Forever❤? (@rosiebwll) December 31, 2022

Seriously? vampire diaries story but with wolves instead, no one can be #DamonSalvatore

waise bhi #pyaarkiyehkahani is already there which is mix of twilight and vampire diaries and it was a good one, i hope it will be different — ..jyothi? (@jyothi268) December 31, 2022

??? cheap copy- just by changing vampire into wolf still tried to copy vampire diaries and lazy dialogue delivery to say hello brother- this is so bad. There is no energy. — Dipti? (@Diptivairagi) December 31, 2022

Why hell bent on ruining vampire diaries cringe dialogues can't imagine the person ruined damon Salvatore famous dialogue — Annanya Panda (@annanya_panda) December 31, 2022

They're in a mood to ruin the Salvatores. We've already seen "Pyaar Ki yeh ek kahani', a wholesome of both "Twilight" and "Vampire Diaries". What on earth they're trying to make another one, might include "The Originals" as well. Good luck anyways. — dreadzzz97 (@BharadajViolina) January 1, 2023

TVD makers be like *utha le bhaiyya* — maverick (@maverick_tom07) December 31, 2022

Vampire diaries ki sasti copy?? — TARUN.05 ||MSD™ (@tarun_in30) December 31, 2022

Noooo.... 'Hlo brother' bolne se koi Damon Salvatore nahi banega. Damon & Stephen are iconic characters. Please don't ruin #TheVampireDiaries .it is an emotion.

After all this is ITV and it will end up in a Saas-Bahu drama. — ????????? (@Amrnr_lost) January 1, 2023

We can see that the reactions of people are not favourable so far. Let us hope that the perception changes as the show launches. It has a fab star cast and the locations look very fresh.