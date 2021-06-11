Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to go off-air soon; Helly Shah bids an emotional adieu to the show in her heartfelt post

Sharing a video from the last day of the shoot, Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima on Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, expressed her gratitude towards the makers, her co-actors and her fans who remained hooked till the end.