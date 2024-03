Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta starrer Ishqbaaaz was one of the best TV shows. It had a massive fan following and even today, people love watching the repeat episodes on OTT. The story of Anika and Shivaay touched the hearts of the audience. Anika and Shivaay became the most loved jodi of the telly town. Surbhi and Nakuul impressed everyone with their performances. Apart from them, the show also starred Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and others. The show was produced by Gul Khan. Ishqbaaaz's success made the makers bring out its spin-off show titled, Dil Boley Oberoi. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are now married; check out pictures and video from their filmy wedding

The spin-off was led by Kunal and Shrenu as Omkara and Gauri. However, the spin-off did not work as much as the original show did. The end of Ishqbaaaz came as a disappointment for many. People loved this show and hoped that the producer would decide not to end it. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's roka ceremony was all about drumrolls, dancing, and love

Is Gul Khan making Ishqbaaaz 2?

However, nothing like that happened and Ishqbaaaz ended in 2019. Now, there have been reports that Gul Khan is planning to make Ishqbaaaz 2 with a new cast. But now, Gul Khan has reacted to the news and put an end to the excitement of the audience.

She said that the news is not true and there are no such plans. Well, Ishqbaaaz 2 is not happening but we can definitely enjoy the old episodes of Ishqbaaaz on the OTT platform.

Talking about the actors, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava recently got married. Surbhi had her wedding in March and she has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from her special day. She got married to her boyfriend, Karan Sharma.

Surbhi was dating Karan for 13 years and they finally decided to take the big step this year. Surbhi got married at Jaipur and all her Ishqbaaaz costars attended the wedding.