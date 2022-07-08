Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj aka Jhanvi Oberoi ties the knot with Ashim Matthan in a secret ceremony

Congratulations to Mreenal Deshraj and Ashim Matthan who got married on July 10. The actress had told E-Times TV that they got engaged on June 9, and were zeroing in on a date for the nuptials. However, no one expected that the couple would tie the knot so soon. It seems they had a court wedding on July 5. The couple are planning to hold a reception on July 10 for their close friends and family members. She said that Ashim and she are not traditional as people, and did not ever plan to have an elaborate wedding with all the rituals and customs. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Abhi keeps fast for Akshara on Teej; AbhiRa fans call him the 'dream guy'

The couple registered their wedding with the blessings of their parents. It seems they found it tough to live without each other, so they decide to unite in holy matrimony. She says she is lucky to find Ashim Matthan who pampers her a lot but keeps her grounded as well. She told ETimes TV, "He is a man of his word and it feels great to have a person like him be my partner for this lifetime. To cut the long story short, we registered our marriage at the court on July 5." They will have a mehendi ceremony today, which is just for family members of the couple.

It seems the two met at a friend's place and bonded instantly. This happened in September 2021. It seems she has had five failed relationships before, and had find of given up on finding love. She said it caught her unawares when she was least looking for it. Mreenal Deshraj said that they want to focus on their careers, and do good work. She said that Ashim Matthan always encourages her to do better daily, and she loves that about him. Mreenal Deshraj is keen to pick up on work on TV and OTT.

