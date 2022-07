Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh gets back at fans who find her recent pics ugly; says, 'Pls feel free to move on'

Ishqbaaaz actress who is known as Gauri from the show did a chat session with her fans. In the session, fans asked her if she did like to do a different role on TV. The actress said she was game to take on diverse characters but people did not seem to like it. Shrenu Parikh said it looked like people preferred typical characters. The actress is now seen on the show Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. Before this, she did the show, Ek Bhram....Sarvagunn Sampanna where she played a negative role. The character of Janhvi Mittal was that of an avenging angel on the lines of the superhit novel Gone Girl. Also Read - Top Bollywood actress having trouble adjusting with in-laws; mama's boy husband unable to make things easier

But what was saddening what that Shrenu Parikh addressed fans who said that she looked ugly. The fans wrote that she was negligent about the kind of content she put out. She wrote on her Insta stories, "So happy with my life and myself! Lately I've been receiving msgs from my own fans that I've not looked upon my content and I look UGLY. And you guys are embarassed...I'm in fact embarrassed to make you go through this...guys pls feel free to move on!"

Felt really bad seeing these ?. Imagine how low she would have felt getting such msgs from her own fans ?. This is too disheartening!! I'll always be proud to be her fan, the way she stays herself & doesn't fake it for publicity is what I admire her for ♥️? pic.twitter.com/pAqzarLjhH — Shravu?? (@Shrenian11) July 3, 2022

This is not the first time a celeb has been called out for not looking their best on social media. who gained a bit of weight after getting COVID-19 sternly told fans that they could leave her fandom if they could not handle her body issues. The actress said that an artiste was a lot more than his/her physical appearance. In the past, even faced flak for not looking his best on social media.