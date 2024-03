Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna has been in the news since a long time. The diva has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her wedding to boyfriend Karan Sharma. The wedding is happening for three days and we have seen so many pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities doing rounds on the internet. Surbhi and Karan have had lots of fun during these days. The wedding is happening at Chomu Palace, Jaipur. The interesting thing about the wedding venue is it's the same place where Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya was shot. They have dated each other for 13 years and their love story started when Surbhi shifted to Karan's building. Karan had invited Surbhi for his birthday party and that is where they met. Now, finally, they are married. Also Read - Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna opens up on balancing shoot and wedding preparations; says, 'My partner is...'

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma get married!

Yes, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married today at Jaipur. The pictures and videos of their wedding have come out and it was no less than a filmy royal wedding. Surbhi looked gorgeous in a grey and pink lehenga. She kept her hair open and looked pretty as she smiled seeing her husband. Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna's recent video is every bride-to-be's nightmare

Karan wore a grey outfit for the special day. The video of Surbhi's entry has gone viral. She was happily greeted by her husband as she entered. They shared a tight hug and Karan took Surbhi towards the mandap. Surbhi entered dancing to Kahani suno song.

The video of the duo taking pheres has also gone viral. They looked quite beautiful together.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

Damn Look at Them and Their Smile ??

They Are So Happy MashaAllah ??

Ya Allah Protect Them Always ?#SurbhiChandna #KaranSharma #SuKarDaVyaah #SuKar pic.twitter.com/xhQib0esMb — Amel?Ilayda¹¹ (Fan Account) (@Ilaydaprincesse) March 2, 2024

I am so so happy and in tears..KS jiju thank you for being with her through thick and thin..You are the best partner for my Chandu?♥️

Hamare Chandu ka khyaal rakhnaa jiju♥️#SuKar kiss and happy tears?#SuKarDaVyaah #SurbhiChandna #KaranSharma pic.twitter.com/ODSz2J8Dkc — Rutuja¹¹??‍♀️(Fan Account) (@RutujaKachare) March 2, 2024

Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaaz costars Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, Nehalaxmi Iyer and others attended the wedding.

Here's a video of Surbhi Chandna below:

Surbhi has been a part of many TV shows like Sanjivani 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Naagin 5 and others.

Congratulations, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma!