Surbhi Chandna is getting married and the actress has left everyone surprised with the news. She had recently announced that she is getting married to her boyfriend, Karan Sharma. Surbhi has been dating Karan for 13 years now and they have finally decided to get married. Surbhi had shared their pre-wedding pictures on social media and it is so beautiful. Their wedding is happening on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan and the couple is busy shopping for the wedding day.

Surbhi shares a video of her roka ceremony

Now, Surbhi has shared the video of her roka ceremony on Instagram. They had their roka ceremony in September last year. They went to Goa for their roka ceremony with their family members and it was all fun. They had a roka and a vacation together. Surbhi and Karan wore Beige colour outfits for their roka.

Their families looked happy and they all were seen dancing and enjoying their time. Sharing the video, Surbhi wrote, "September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023 #roka #estd2010 #septembertoremember"

This is such a beautiful video and we cannot wait to see Surbhi as the bride.

Surbhi also landed in trouble a few days back when fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal had called out Surbhi for demanding free clothes for her wedding. He said he was aghast when she demanded free clothes for events like saat pheras and wedding reception.