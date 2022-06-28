Ishqbaaaz is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Though the Gul Khan show is no longer airing on TV. Ishqbaaaz starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Shrivastava to name a few. All of then were quite popular and Ishqbaaaz is considered to be a cult show which still has a great recall value. Recently Ishqbaaaz completed six years and the cast and crew along with the fans have been celebrating the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans dub Karan Kundrra as favourite host, Kanika Mann gets chased by wild dogs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more
Nakuul Mehta celebrates 6 years of Ishqbaaaz
Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a montage of videos which includes glimpses from Ishqbaaaz. It features some priceless 'Tashan' of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika aka Shivika. "6 years to Ishqbaaaz," he captioned the video. "A Show which continues to give #IshqbaaazForever #Ishqbaaaz," he wrote in the post's caption. Check out the video here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram aka Nakuul Mehta channels his inner Priya with Disha Parmar's wig; says, 'Haters will say not as pretty!'
Surbhi Chandna celebrates 6 years of Ishqbaaaz
Surbhi Chandna got unprecedented success after portraying Khidki Tod Anika in Gul Khan's Ishqbaaaz. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a clip from the pilot shoot of Ishqbaaaz. In it, Anika is seen dancing alongside Shivaay. Surbhi Chandna captioned the post saying, "One From Ishqbaaaz Pilot Shoot. And then Everything just Changed For the Good. Grateful For this Love that Doesn't Stop." Check out the video here: Also Read - Shraddha Arya, Nakuul Mehta, Tejasswi Prakash and more – TV celebs who rocked social media to be the Instagrammers of the week
Fans celebrate 6 years of Ishqbaaaz
Be it Shivaay-Anika, Gauri-Omkara or Rudra-Bhavya each of the couples were loved. The fans loved Shivaay, Om and Rudra's brotherly bond a lot. The fans are celebrating 6 years of Ishqbaaaz online. Check out the tweets here:
Nakuul Mehta is currently shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Surbhi Chandna has begun shooting for Sherdil Shergill. Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava have been away from TV for a while. Leenesh was seen in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na and Brahmarakshas 2. Kunal Jaisingh is currently seen in Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho.
