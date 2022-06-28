Ishqbaaaz is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Though the Gul Khan show is no longer airing on TV. Ishqbaaaz starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Shrivastava to name a few. All of then were quite popular and Ishqbaaaz is considered to be a cult show which still has a great recall value. Recently Ishqbaaaz completed six years and the cast and crew along with the fans have been celebrating the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans dub Karan Kundrra as favourite host, Kanika Mann gets chased by wild dogs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

Nakuul Mehta celebrates 6 years of Ishqbaaaz

Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a montage of videos which includes glimpses from Ishqbaaaz. It features some priceless 'Tashan' of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika aka Shivika. "6 years to Ishqbaaaz," he captioned the video. "A Show which continues to give #IshqbaaazForever #Ishqbaaaz," he wrote in the post's caption. Check out the video here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram aka Nakuul Mehta channels his inner Priya with Disha Parmar's wig; says, 'Haters will say not as pretty!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Surbhi Chandna celebrates 6 years of Ishqbaaaz

Surbhi Chandna got unprecedented success after portraying Khidki Tod Anika in Gul Khan's Ishqbaaaz. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a clip from the pilot shoot of Ishqbaaaz. In it, Anika is seen dancing alongside Shivaay. Surbhi Chandna captioned the post saying, "One From Ishqbaaaz Pilot Shoot. And then Everything just Changed For the Good. Grateful For this Love that Doesn't Stop." Check out the video here: Also Read - Shraddha Arya, Nakuul Mehta, Tejasswi Prakash and more – TV celebs who rocked social media to be the Instagrammers of the week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Fans celebrate 6 years of Ishqbaaaz

Be it Shivaay-Anika, Gauri-Omkara or Rudra-Bhavya each of the couples were loved. The fans loved Shivaay, Om and Rudra's brotherly bond a lot. The fans are celebrating 6 years of Ishqbaaaz online. Check out the tweets here:

Congratulations for 6 years of ishqbaaz the storyline and chemistry was awesome #6YearsOfIshqbaaaz pic.twitter.com/rm9glLxiVn — Anu Agrawal (@Anuagra90452766) June 28, 2022

Can't believe!It's been 6 years to this beautiful showw!Every bit of a show has my heartt❤️ Can't stop from loving you guyss.I have watched this whole show minimum 3 to 4 timess but still can't get over from it. #Shivika has made a special place in my heart?#6YearsOfIshqbaaaz — Nakuul_loveee (@GlamorousNails3) June 28, 2022

Nakuul & Surbhi both love their shows & their characters. If one of them post something related to their previous show & the other rarely does it doesn't mean they're using their old show to get viewers for the new one. (+1)#NakuulMehta #SurbhiChandna #6YearsOfIshqbaaaz — ????. ?????? ?✨ (@justlikeam__) June 28, 2022

You are amazing as always MM, IB gave some amazingly talented artist and one of them is undoubtedly you, you make me aww of your talent always, keep them coming MM and happy 6 to us, cheers.? #6YearsOfIshqbaaaz

6 Years of Shivika https://t.co/yaLhZ5GvkO — Priya Malangwani?(PM) (@NMSC_Love) June 27, 2022

Shivika ki saalgirah aur SSO ka birthday aanewala hai september mai, ana mat bhulna, a reminder in advance? BTw, thank you for keeping it all alive, thank you for always making out time from your personal/professional life, we are forever grateful..❤️??#6YearsOfIshqbaaaz https://t.co/siglP201YV — Priya Malangwani?(PM) (@NMSC_Love) June 27, 2022

One of my most favorite promos of the Obros #6yearsofishqbaaaz

And it looks like they had a blast too https://t.co/SUuC3exoAN pic.twitter.com/ubPHCy7RCB — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) June 27, 2022

They try to give these kinda scenes now but no one can do it like them.......together ❤️#6YearsOfIshqbaaaz https://t.co/gDrlh9xbM2 — M ~ (@Ritz_SCian) June 27, 2022

Thank you for giving us the bestt SSO AND ANIKA♾️ You guyss will be my favourite. Lots of Loveee?#6YearsOfIshqbaaaz#Shivika pic.twitter.com/XSDpoqEOMS — Nakuul_loveee (@GlamorousNails3) June 27, 2022

Nakuul Mehta is currently shooting for 2, Surbhi Chandna has begun shooting for Sherdil Shergill. Shrenu Parikh, and have been away from TV for a while. Leenesh was seen in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na and Brahmarakshas 2. Kunal Jaisingh is currently seen in Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho.