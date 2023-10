The Israel-Palestine War has left everyone in a huge shock. On Saturday morning, a militant group called Hamas attacked Israel and killed hundreds of people. Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who was in Israel attending an event returned to Mumbai today safe and sound, much to her family and fans' relief. And amidst the ongoing brutal war, Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has revealed that she was supposed to be in Israel this week too. Munmun has revealed the same in an Instagram story. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Crisis: Nushrratt Bharuccha singing Bollywood song at an event before Hamas attack goes viral

Munmun Dutta reveals she was supposed to be in Israel but postponed plans

Taking to her Instagram handle, popular television actress Munmun Dutta expressed gratitude in a heartfelt post while praying for Israel amidst their ongoing war with Palestine. Munmun wrote that she is 'shuddering about the fact that she was supposed to be in Israel right now.' The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress revealed that her tickets were booked but she had to postpone it until next week. The actress shares that her night shift was extended all of a sudden due to additional scenes. She expresses feeling sad about the ongoing situation but talks about her cemented belief. Munmun shares that she is absolutely convinced about the higher power at work who saved her from what could have potentially killed her. Also Read - Breaking: Israel-Palestine crisis: Nushratt Bharuccha is returning to India after being stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war

Munmun Dutta shares that she is not able to express her gratitude. She adds that her belief that there is God has just strengthened and she has also understood the meaning of the phrase 'everything happens for its own good.' She adds, "I hope Israel finds peace, the world finds peace." Check out Munmun Dutta's post on Instagram here: Also Read - Israel-Palestine crisis: Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in ongoing war; actress' team, family unable to contact her

Trending Now

Nushrratt Bharuccha was stuck in Israel; Israel situation

Early morning today, reports surfaced stating that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress was in Israel for the HAIFA Awards. Her movie Akelli was to be screened at the event. Nushrratt was seen having a good time with her fellow co-stars from Israel. They also sang a Bollywood song at the do. On Saturday afternoon after Hamas attacked Israel, Nushrratt lost touch with her team and her family. She was in touch with the Indian embassy in Israel which got her on a flight to Mumbai. The actress looked very much in shock, disbelief and pain upon arrival in Mumbai.

Watch this video of Nushrratt returning to Mmbdai from Israel here:

Meanwhile, the latest update on the Israel-Palestine war shares that the death toll has reached about 1,000 people as per the latest update. More than 2000 are reportedly injured. Several Israelis have been taken hostage by the Gaza militants.